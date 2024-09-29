Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXLG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.29. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 3,094,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

