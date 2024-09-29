Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

