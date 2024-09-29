Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $154,462.55 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $154,462.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,120,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DORM opened at $113.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 73.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,298,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 227,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.