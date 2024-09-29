Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.2135 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

