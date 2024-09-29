Eight Capital Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$100.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.4 %

TSE WPM opened at C$84.45 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$87.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.59. The firm has a market cap of C$38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.3504155 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.