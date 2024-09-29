EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives $118.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $101.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in EnerSys by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

