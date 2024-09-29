European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.47.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ERE.UN shares. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.