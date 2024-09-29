European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERE.UN shares. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$3.25 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The company has a market cap of C$299 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.52.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

