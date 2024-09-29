Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

