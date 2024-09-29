Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $149.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

