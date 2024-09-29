FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) Insider Shannon Robinson Purchases 200,000 Shares

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Robinson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,600.00 ($7,260.27).

FBR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

Get FBR alerts:

About FBR

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FBR Limited designs, develops, builds, and operates robots in Australia. The company engages in developing the Hadrian X, a construction robot that builds block structures from a 3D CAD model; Fastbrick wall system; and dynamic stabilisation technology (DST) that enables robots to work outdoors in unstable and unpredictable environments.

Receive News & Ratings for FBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.