FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) Insider Shannon Robinson Purchases 200,000 Shares

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Robinson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,600.00 ($7,260.27).
FBR Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.
About FBR
