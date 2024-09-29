Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in September

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FTMDF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Fortune Minerals
