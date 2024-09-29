Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in September

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTMDF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

