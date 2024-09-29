FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Northrop Grumman Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $27.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $27.65. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $25.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOC
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
NYSE:NOC opened at $526.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $534.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.21.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.
Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman
In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- About the Markup Calculator
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.