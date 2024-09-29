Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Short Interest Update

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAUZ. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Gauzy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Gauzy in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAUZ. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gauzy in the second quarter worth $40,030,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,824,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000.

Gauzy stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 15,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,940. Gauzy has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gauzy will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

