GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from GenusPlus Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

GenusPlus Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get GenusPlus Group alerts:

About GenusPlus Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GenusPlus Group Limited engages in the installation, construction, and maintenance of power and communication systems in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Communications, and Industrial. It offers various services, including planning, designing, constructing, operating, testing, maintaining, managing, and decommissioning power network assets for electricity utilities, infrastructure developers, telecommunications networks, and mining companies.

Receive News & Ratings for GenusPlus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenusPlus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.