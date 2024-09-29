GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from GenusPlus Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
GenusPlus Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About GenusPlus Group
