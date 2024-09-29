George J. Walsh III Sells 400 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total value of $238,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHE opened at $599.04 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $497.36 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $574.54 and a 200-day moving average of $575.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Chemed by 721.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

