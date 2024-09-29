Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Global Self Storage stock remained flat at $5.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

About Global Self Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.64%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

