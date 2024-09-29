Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Update

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grand City Properties Price Performance
GRNNF remained flat at $14.00 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.
About Grand City Properties
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grand City Properties
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.