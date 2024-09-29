Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Update

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

GRNNF remained flat at $14.00 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

