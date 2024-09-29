Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.