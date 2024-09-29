Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) versus Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Critical Contrast

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Harleysville Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $148.44 million 6.11 $22.69 million $8.15 7.50 Harleysville Financial $36.54 million 2.19 $12.22 million $2.85 7.72

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Burke & Herbert Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services -1.10% 9.96% 0.85% Harleysville Financial 25.16% 11.50% 1.15%

Dividends

Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile and telephone banking, remote deposit, debit cards, automated clearing house processing, sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, employee services, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Its primary market area includes Montgomery County and Bucks County. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

