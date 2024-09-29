Head to Head Analysis: Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot -3.41% 4.01% 0.67% Binah Capital Group N/A -5.28% -7.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Green Dot and Binah Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 1 2 1 0 2.00 Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Green Dot currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Binah Capital Group.

92.6% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Green Dot has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and Binah Capital Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.58 billion 0.39 $6.72 million ($0.47) -24.83 Binah Capital Group $160.39 million 0.33 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Binah Capital Group.

Summary

Green Dot beats Binah Capital Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It offers money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

