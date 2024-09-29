Head-To-Head Comparison: N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) vs. ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ICL Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of ICL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ICL Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of N2OFF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICL Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 N2OFF 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICL Group and N2OFF, as provided by MarketBeat.

ICL Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. Given ICL Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ICL Group is more favorable than N2OFF.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICL Group and N2OFF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICL Group $7.04 billion 0.80 $647.00 million $0.37 11.54 N2OFF $260,000.00 4.22 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

ICL Group has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Profitability

This table compares ICL Group and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICL Group 6.08% 8.41% 4.42% N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04%

Summary

ICL Group beats N2OFF on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products. The Potash segment extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt; produces polysulphate; produces, markets, and sells magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite; and sells salt. The Phosphate Solutions segment uses phosphate commodity products to produce specialty products; produces and markets phosphate-based fertilizers, as well as sulphuric acid, green phosphoric acid, and phosphate fertilizers; and manufactures thermal phosphoric acid for various industrial end markets, such as oral care, cleaning products, paints and coatings, water treatment, asphalt modification, construction, and metal treatment. It also develops and produces functional food ingredients and phosphate additives for use in the processed meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, beverage, and baked goods markets; and produces milk and whey proteins for the food ingredients industry. The Growing Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fertilizers based primarily on nitrogen, potash, and phosphate, including water soluble specialty, liquid, soluble, and controlled-release fertilizers. It sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd. and changed its name to ICL Group Ltd in May 2020. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

