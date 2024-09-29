Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

