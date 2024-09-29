Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) vs. SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Financial Review

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) and Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SOBR Safe and Hexagon AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -5,357.47% -347.61% -159.28% Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SOBR Safe and Hexagon AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexagon AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOBR Safe and Hexagon AB (publ)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $174,004.00 9.43 -$10.22 million ($0.62) -0.13 Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 10.34

Hexagon AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOBR Safe. SOBR Safe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexagon AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hexagon AB (publ) beats SOBR Safe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band. It also offers SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution for applications in probation management, fleet and facility, alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. SOBR Safe, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division. It also provides CAD CAM and CAE software, CNC simulation and computed tomography software, measurement and inspection hardware and software, manufacturing project management, digital transformation for manufacturing, environmental health and safety, and quality management systems to manufacturing intelligence division; and HxGN mine protect, operate, monitoring, measure, and plan services, as well as HxGN autonomous and underground mining services to mining division. In addition, the company offers GIS, imagery analysis and data management, collaboration, government, transportation, and defense solutions; and utility GIS and outage management services, and public safety and geospatial platform to safety, infrastructure, and geospatial division. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

