Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Acquires £203,900 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) insider Rutger Helbing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($27.30) per share, for a total transaction of £203,900 ($273,031.60).

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 2,075 ($27.79) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,012.31. Hill & Smith PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,574 ($21.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,330 ($31.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,207.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,787.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($31.47) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

