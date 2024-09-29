Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

HTHIY traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. 125,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,818. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.15. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.