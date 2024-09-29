Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $26.35.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
