Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Up 46.5% in September

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 155,900 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyzon Motors

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $135,292.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,848,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ HYZN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. 191,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $645.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

