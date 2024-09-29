InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

InfuSystem Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE INFU opened at $6.75 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $131,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 60,813 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in InfuSystem by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

