Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3496 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April stock remained flat at $24.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April
- What are earnings reports?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.