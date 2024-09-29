Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3954 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance
OCTJ stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile
