Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3954 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

OCTJ stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.