Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:HJUL) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:HJUL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS HJUL opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85.

