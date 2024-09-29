Insider Buying: Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Insider Acquires C$20,670.00 in Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCMGet Free Report) insider 684739 B.C. Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,670.00.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.97. Vecima Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$23.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

