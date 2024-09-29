Insider Selling: M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Insider Sells £16,660 in Stock

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Agace sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.62), for a total value of £16,660 ($22,308.52).

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of LON WINK opened at GBX 196 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.38. M Winkworth PLC has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 216 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of £25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on M Winkworth

M Winkworth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.