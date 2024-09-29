Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $2,192,949.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SIG opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $58,357,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after acquiring an additional 181,207 shares during the period.

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

