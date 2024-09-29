Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $120,082.44 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $120,082.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,988.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $423.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,023 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 517,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 167.4% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

