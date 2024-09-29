Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells 23,125 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,064,906.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,182,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

