Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CFO Robert Kaiden Sells 21,549 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kaiden sold 21,549 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $86,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inspirato Price Performance
NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
