Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CFO Robert Kaiden Sells 21,549 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kaiden sold 21,549 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $86,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

