Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 25.7% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 2,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,797. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

