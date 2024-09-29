Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.88% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBBQ opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

