iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 0.58. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.52 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.20 ($2.23).

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

