iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on iomart Group
iomart Group Trading Up 3.7 %
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.