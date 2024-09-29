iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 40.8% in September

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.9% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,931 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SLQD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 134,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

