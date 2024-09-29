Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.