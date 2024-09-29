James H. Dahl Acquires 2,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 432,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,853,387.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AXR stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $9,505,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

