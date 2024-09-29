Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 271.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JSPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $18.83 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $599,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,794,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

