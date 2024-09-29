John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $46.52, but opened at $47.94. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 249 shares changing hands.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.68.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
