John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.68.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

