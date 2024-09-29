Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 1,102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KSANF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

