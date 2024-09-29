Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:KBDC opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $16.62.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
