Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KBDC opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $209,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

KBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.