Kelly Gangotra Purchases 975 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider Kelly Gangotra bought 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($40.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,542.50 ($39,558.78).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

LON MGNS opened at GBX 3,080 ($41.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,175.57, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,920.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.31. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,768 ($23.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,080 ($41.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 41.50 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,580.15%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.