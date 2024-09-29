Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on October 1st

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1905 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,680. Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

