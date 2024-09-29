KeyCorp Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn $2.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

